KARACHI - Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari on Tuesday, called for expediting regularisation process of Katchi Aabadis (irregular settlements) of district Sujjawal. While chairing a meeting regarding regularisation of Katchi Aabadis of Sujjawal district here at Sindh Assembly building, she said recent torrential rains and floods severely affected residents of katchi aabadis and immediate measures were required to address their issues. She said Sujjawal was the most backward and poverty stricken district of Sindh where a significant number of people mostly daily wage workers were living in Katchi Aabadis and facing various problems.