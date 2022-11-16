Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Wednesday fixed the hearing on petition against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march.

The petition against the PTI long was filed by Senator Kamran Murtaza, on which the hearing will be held on Thursday (tomorrow). The SC registrar’s office has issued notice to Kamran Murtaza, in this regard, while a three-member bench has been constituted – headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and included Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Athar Minallah.

It merits mention here that PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan is currently engaged in his long march, however nearly two weeks back, Imran was injured in an assassination attempt on him, after which he is addressing the participants of the march via video links.