ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday issued notices to Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Secretary General Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) petitions for consolidation and transfer of cases to one high court. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the ECP petitions, requesting the apex court to order consolidation of all six petitions before one high court. The ECP had issued contempt notices to the PTI leaders. However, instead of defending, they challenged the notices before different high courts – Lahore High Court, LHC Rawalpindi bench, Sindh High Court and the Islamabad High Court on the grounds that Section 10 of the Elections Act, 2017 was against the Constitution. During the hearing, the bench remarked that either the ECP prepares for the local bodies elections or pursues the cases in different high courts. The Chief Justice questioned that is there any precedent where the Supreme Court has ordered to consolidate cases of different high courts?