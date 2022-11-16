Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The counterterrorism department and the police in a joint operation killed four terrorists who were planning to carry out terrorist activities in the area, officials said on Tuesday. According to a police spokesman, the successful operation was conducted at the Maddi area of Kulachi Tehsil after receiving information about the presence of terrorists. After verifying reports, the law enforcement personnel conducted a raid. As the security forces encircled the hideout of the terrorists, they opened fire on the raiding team. During the shootout, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was also exploded. As a result, four terrorists were killed. The police and security forces also destroyed several hideouts of terrorists during the operation. An official said that the terrorists killed were involved in attacks on the police force besides other terror and subversive activities. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) recovered explosive materials, weapons including five SMG, seven hand-grenades, magazines, mobile phones, motorcycle besides goods of daily use and edible items. The police and security forces cordoned off the area and started the search operation.