ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Committee on Communications while taking a U-turn on its earlier position over the procurement process of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway showed a green light to the project on Tuesday. The committee met under the chair of Senator Prince Ahmed Omer Ahmedzai at the Parliament House to discuss irregularities in the award of contracts under Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement by the National Highway Authority (NHA) in construction of Hyderabad– Sukkar Motorway and Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway Project. During last meeting of the committee, reservations over the tendering process of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway were expressed by the members and it was decided to write a letter to the Prime Minister and Chairman Senate to lodge a formal inquiry in this regard. However, the situation was entirely different in Tuesday’s meeting as the committee discussed the matter quite briefly and extended best wishes to the NHA for timely completion of the project. Surprisingly, the promoter of the said agenda item Senator Saifullah Abro, who was quite vocal in the last meeting. also remained cool and calm over a presentation given by the NHA’s General Manager Azeem Tahir in this regard. The NHA officials gave a briefing on the HyderSenate body takes ‘U-turn’ over Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway Committee gives go-ahead signal to project, directs NHA to complete formalities as early as possible abad–Sukkur Motorway (M-6) financial bid comparison between the ZKB and Techno–CMR-ACC. The committee was informed that the evaluated bid cost of ZKB was Rs275.25 billion while the bid cost of TechnoCMC-ACC was Rs307.71 billion. However, unlike ZKB, the successful bidder demanded low capital viability gap funding while it did not demand any operational viability gap funding. The ZKB in its proposal demanded Rs37 billion as Capital VGF while Techno-CMCACC demanded only Rs9.5 billion. On the other side, the ZKB demanded Rs143.9 billion as operational VGF while Techno-CMCACC did not ask for any operational VGF. Meanwhile, the revenue share of NHA from the proceeds of the project promised by TechnoCMC-ACC was also much higher than the ZKB. The ZKB offered Rs20.11 billion as revenue share to NHA while Techno-CMCACC promised to share Rs73.58 billion with NHA. None of the committee members objected to the presentation and finally gave a go ahead signal to the project and directed to complete the formalities as early as possible. According to a press release issued by Senate Secretariat later, it is clarified that earlier the bid proposal of TECHNO-CMC-ACC Consortium was declared ineligible on account of the eligibility factors provided in the RFP ie registration of bidder with tax authorities and specific construction experience but now the committee had reached the unanimous decision that TECHNO-CMC-ACC Consortium has provided necessary documentation based on which they fulfil technical eligibility criteria as per the bid data sheet of the project, therefore, their technical bid disqualification was incorrect. The press release further added that it was evident that the financial bid proposal of Techno-CMC–ACC is very lucrative from the government’s point of view as there is the least financial burden on the government side. The matter was disposed of while clearing the project, which involves significant private investment and least burden on government exchequer. It is worth mentioning here that information given by NHA in the meeting was the same as it was conveyed during last meeting but the behaviour of the committee was quite different as compared to the last meeting. Meanwhile, matters related to the procurement of Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway project, toll plazas and the funds allocated and released (Project-wise) and payments made for the last quarter of FY-2021-22 were also discussed by the committee but deferred because of non-provision of relevant documents.