LAKKI MARWAT - Lakki Marwat District Food Controller (DFC) Aman Khan on Tuesday fined several shopkeepers for violation of food laws. According to an official, the DFC found over a dozen shopkeepers violating relevant food laws and selling substandard food items at exorbitant prices in Lakki Marwat and other towns of the district. He said that violators had been served with notices to appear before the DFC to justify their illegal act and face punishment. Aman Khan, using his powers as special price control magistrate, imposed heavy fines on violators and warned them to comply with relevant food laws otherwise they would face imprisonment in future. Meanwhile, AFC Yousaf Khan and Food Inspector Farhan also paid surprise inspection visits to the outlets of flour dealers to check availability of subsidised flour there. They checked the record of subsidised flour provision to citizens and directed the dealers to ensure transparency in distribution of the commodity.