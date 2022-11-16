Nearly, 70 percent of Earth is covered in water, but just 2.5 percent of that is freshwater, and another 30 percent is glacial; making groundwater a critical resource for human survival. Groundwater is one of the many natural resources that face the risk of depletion despite being easily accessible. The water in rivers is a good example of where groundwater can be found. The area surrounding the subcontinent (present-day Pakistan and India) is rich in both natural resources and groundwater.
Speaking of Pakistan, the country is rich in water bodies, most of which can be found in the country’s most populous province of Punjab. That being said, Pakistan is one of the top ten countries most vulnerable to the devastating effects of climate change, which include extreme weather conditions like floods, droughts, cyclones, heavy rains, heat waves, and extremely high temperatures. Add water pollution to the mix and you have a country that is on the brink of all-out chaos.
In Lahore, the Ravi River serves as the primary water supply. However, it remains dry for most of the year. Many people in Lahore are worried that the city may soon face water scarcity that could threaten the lives of its residents because of this problem. The Ravi River is a significant tributary of the Indus River. It crosses the border between India and Pakistan on its way to the sea. Out of Punjab’s five major rivers, Ravi is the smallest. Several Indian states, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir, lay in the river’s path as it makes its way through the country. Bara Banagal, in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, is where the Ravi River begins its journey downstream. The length of the Ravi River is 725 kilometres. The river has a drainage basin that is 14442 square kilometres in size. Most of the Ravi River’s water comes from rain and snowmelt.
Among Lahore's many growing problems, groundwater depletion needs to be addressed on an urgent basis. The use of Ravi surface water as a cost-effective alternative is a realistic possibility in the not-too-distant future. Therefore, it is crucial to limit the growth of pollution to preserve this ancient aquatic water body, which is also a reserve for Lahore's citizens. The problems plaguing River Ravi are shared by many of Pakistan's other rivers and sweetwater lakes. The historic sewerage and sanitation system has drastically deteriorated because of the enormous population growth over the last three decades. Therefore, practically all major cities and even some smaller ones dump their trash into the waterways that cut through them, as this is the most practical and least subject to oversight.
As Lahore’s population and economy grow, so does the pressure on the city’s aquifer, which is causing the groundwater reservoir to quickly deplete, creating a sinkhole. Though flooding is coming during the monsoon season, the largest recharge river, the Ravi River, is mostly dry for the rest of the year. Concerns have been raised that Lahore, Pakistan, could have a water crisis soon. In low-flow seasons, the river acts nearly as a “sullage carrier,” as millions of tonnes of effluents are thrown into it from a variety of drains. According to research conducted at the University of York and published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States, pharmaceutical particles such as paracetamol, nicotine, caffeine, epilepsy, and diabetic drugs were discovered in the river. Contaminated water is a key contributor to illness and one of the most dreaded problems in the provincial capital next to smog.
Pakistan’s water woes are already being raised at the ongoing Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Change Conference (COP 27). Aisha Khan, one of the country’s leading climate activists, has urged member countries to recognise the critical situation at hand. “Mountain ecosystems are fragile. Degrading the mountain environment is imperilling our future and hastening our destruction. Mountains matter and we must protect and preserve mountain communities and ecological assets,” she said.
Sana Eqbal
The writer is the Web Editor, The Nation.