KARACHI - SSGC’s Chairperson Dr Shamshad Akhtar has inaugurated a new assembly line for measuring units of G-4 Gallus residential gas meters. The gas utility’s Meter Manufacturing Plant (MMP) is South East Asia’s only one of its kind located inside the head office compound. SSGC’s MMP started its production in 1975 with the prime objective of fulfilling domestic gas meters’ requirements of both the Sui companies. The plant is a source of direct and/or indirect income for around 10,000 Pakistanis. Besides, MMP is a progressive source of saving valuable foreign exchange. Currently, two types of domestic gas meters - G-1.6 and G-4 -on European standards are under production at MMP with the potential of extending the product line(s) based on its extensive vertical integration, well-established vendor-base and years of know-how in gas meter manufacturing. It is pertinent to mention here that the gas meters serve as cash-registers for the gas distribution companies and are therefore expected to fulfil stringent performance and metrological parameters, which the MMP’s meters meet and, in some cases, exceed, owing to the excellent quality and refined technological improvements achieved through decades of continuous research and development efforts by both SSGC and ITRON (Europe based technology supplier). Therefore, prudence demands that the procurement of such critical devices should not be based on selecting a cheaper alternative(s). The G-1.6 meter has been fully localized (96% parts produced locally); whereas the ‘measuring unit’ of G-4 gas meter was being imported from M/s. ITRON as per the conditions of the last License Agreement (expired in 2019). A new Technology Transfer and License Agreement has been negotiated and finalized with M/s. ITRON Inc. USA, which will enable production of G-1.6 and G-4 gas meters as designated ‘Company Meters’ in the Agreement, along with the production of ‘measuring unit’ at MMP in addition to the meter casing, index, plastic parts etc., thereby completing the localization of G-4 gas meter (Indigenized contents will enhance from the current 53% to 97%). In the current economic situation, this major milestone shall entitle the Government of Pakistan to ensure huge cost savings along with development of the local vendor industry by introducing state-of-the-art-technology from the global leader in metering.