ISLAMABAD (APP): The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend, losing 53.98 points, a negative change of 0.13 per­cent, closing at 42,796.85 against 42,850.83 points on the last working day. A total of 188,664,158 shares were traded during the day as compared to 185,537,940 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.411 billion against Rs 6.017 billion on the last trading day. As many as 350 companies trans­acted their shares in the stock market, 156 of them recorded gains and 174 sus­tained losses, whereas the share price of 20 compa­nies remained unchanged. The three top-trading com­panies were Lotte Chemi­cal with 17,834,060 shares at Rs 31.09 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 14,325,676 shares at Rs 1.51 per share, and TRG Pak Ltd with 12,400,086 shares at Rs 140.84 per share.