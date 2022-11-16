Share:

LAHORE - Department of Persian incolaboration with De­partment of Arabic and Intermediate College, Lahore College for Women University organised a seminar at Lahore College for Women Univer­sity here on Tuesday to pay homage to Allama Muhammad Iqbal.The aim of the seminar was to highlight Iqbal’s thought among the youth.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Sultan Ah­mad Ali, Chairman Muslim Institute Islamabad, and Prime Minister Junagadh State.

Vice Chancellor LCWU Professor Dr. Bushra Mirza, Chairperson of the Persian Department Professor Dr. Faleha Kazmi, Chairperson of the Arabic Depart­ment Dr. Rahat Ajmal, and Principal of Intermedi­ate College Lahore and students participated in the seminar. Addressing the seminar, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s ideology needs to be spread in society, es­pecially among the young generation. The poetry of the poet of the Middle East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, can be a source of unity among the Muslim Ummah. She further said that the study of Allama’s poetry is necessary to create peace and harmony in society. The chief guest of the ceremony, Sahibza­da Sultan Ahmad Ali, said that the message of Al­lama Muhammad Iqbal creates self-esteem in us.