LAHORE - Six high rank bureaucrates from grade 17 to 20 exchange place­ments in Punjab province, as the provincial government has issued transfer and posting or­ders of 6 high rank officials here on Tuesday.

According to the official notifi­cation, Principal Medical Officer Muhammad Ilyas BS-20, pres­ently posted as Director Health Services Gujranwala Division has been transferred and posted as Director Health Services Pun­jab against a vacant post with immediate effect.

Associate Professor for Politi­cal Science, Syed Ashfaq Hussain Bokhari BS-19 has been trans­ferred and his services has been place at Women Development Department Punjab, for further adjustment as Deputy Director in Directorate of Women Devel­opment Punjab,on a vacant post. The post of Deputy Director, Directorate of Women Develop­ment will remain upgraded from BS-18 to BS-19 as personal to Syed Ashfaq Hussain Bokhari BS-19 as long as it is held by him.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Zohaib Mushtaq BS-18 has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Com­merce) Industries, commerce, investment & skill development department Punjab. Whereas, DeputySecretaryHousing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering has been trans­ferred with directions to report to S&GAD for further orders.

Assistant Commissioner (General) Multan,Syed Ayub Bukhari BS-17 has been trans­ferred and posted Deputy Sec­retary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department South Punjab against a vacant post. Post Syed Ayub Bukhari transfer,Muhammad Qasim BS-17 who was presently await­ing posting in S&GAD, has been placed as new Assistant Com­missioner (General) Multan.