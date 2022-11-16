LAHORE - Six high rank bureaucrates from grade 17 to 20 exchange placements in Punjab province, as the provincial government has issued transfer and posting orders of 6 high rank officials here on Tuesday.
According to the official notification, Principal Medical Officer Muhammad Ilyas BS-20, presently posted as Director Health Services Gujranwala Division has been transferred and posted as Director Health Services Punjab against a vacant post with immediate effect.
Associate Professor for Political Science, Syed Ashfaq Hussain Bokhari BS-19 has been transferred and his services has been place at Women Development Department Punjab, for further adjustment as Deputy Director in Directorate of Women Development Punjab,on a vacant post. The post of Deputy Director, Directorate of Women Development will remain upgraded from BS-18 to BS-19 as personal to Syed Ashfaq Hussain Bokhari BS-19 as long as it is held by him.
Meanwhile, Deputy Director Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Zohaib Mushtaq BS-18 has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Commerce) Industries, commerce, investment & skill development department Punjab. Whereas, DeputySecretaryHousing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering has been transferred with directions to report to S&GAD for further orders.
Assistant Commissioner (General) Multan,Syed Ayub Bukhari BS-17 has been transferred and posted Deputy Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department South Punjab against a vacant post. Post Syed Ayub Bukhari transfer,Muhammad Qasim BS-17 who was presently awaiting posting in S&GAD, has been placed as new Assistant Commissioner (General) Multan.