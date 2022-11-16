Share:

Former US President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race on Tuesday.

"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said during a primetime event at his Florida mansion, Mar-a-Lago.

"Our country is in a horrible state. We're in grave trouble. This is not a task for a politician or a conventional candidate. This is a task for a great movement that embodies the courage, confidence and the spirit of the American people," said the 45th president.

Last week, Trump said he would be making a "very big announcement" from his mansion before the midterm elections, which many expected would be an announcement to run for president again.

Just hours ago, documents showed that he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission for the presidency.

"Instead of putting America last as the Biden administration has done very, very openly and bravely...we will again put America first," said Trump, pledging to bring people together.

"The Washington establishment wants to silence us, but we will not let them do that. What we have built together over the past six years is the greatest movement in history, because it is not about politics. It's about our love for this great country America. And we're not going to let it fail," he said.

He also said he is running "because I believe the world has not yet seen the true glory of what this nation can be," and added: "First, we have to get out of this ditch. And once we're out, you'll see things that nobody imagined for any country."

Trump served as president between 2016 and 2020. In the 2020 race, Democratic candidate President Joe Biden defeated him.