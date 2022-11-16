Share:

ISlAMABAD - Orter Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi held a meeting with Minister for labour and Social Solidarity of Romania Marius-Constantin Budai yesterday in Bucharest to discuss the bilateral cooperation. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and reiterated to increase cooperation in various fields. They discussed in detail ways to further enhance cooperation between Pakistan and romania in the field of human resources. Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi said that Pakistan values its relations with Romania and wants to make it further stronger. He said that Pakistan has the potential to meet human resource needs of the Romanian employers in all categories of professions. He said that Pakistan has a significant contribution in the economy and development of other countries especially the Gulf States and Western European countries. Both sides also agreed to work for early signing of the MoU on labour Mobility Partnership, the draft of which is under consideration between Pakistan and Romania.