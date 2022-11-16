LAHORE - The Syndicate of the University of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore approved criteria for a research incentive award for faculty members on research publications in its 11th meeting held here at the syndicate room. The meeting was chaired by the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen, the Pro-Chancellor delegated his powers of presiding over the Syndicate meeting to the Vice-Chancellor.
Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen presented her 3rd annual report to the Syndicate and the Hon’ble members appreciated the vice-chancellor for her contribution to uplifting the University of Home Economics Lahore in last three years.
According to the approved research incentive awards criteria, the maximum amount to be awarded to an individual faculty member in one financial year shall not exceed Rs. 100,000, whereas individual students will be awarded Rs. 20,000 with faculty publication only and publications will be considered not less than X-category in social sciences & not less than Y-category in arts, humanities and publications in dubious research journals will not be considered.