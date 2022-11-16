Share:

LAHORE - The Syndicate of the Univer­sity of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore approved criteria for a research incentive award for faculty members on research publications in its 11th meet­ing held here at the syndicate room. The meeting was chaired by the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen, the Pro-Chan­cellor delegated his powers of presiding over the Syndicate meeting to the Vice-Chancellor.

Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen presented her 3rd annual re­port to the Syndicate and the Hon’ble members appreciated the vice-chancellor for her contribution to uplifting the University of Home Econom­ics Lahore in last three years.

According to the approved research incentive awards cri­teria, the maximum amount to be awarded to an individual faculty member in one finan­cial year shall not exceed Rs. 100,000, whereas individual students will be awarded Rs. 20,000 with faculty publica­tion only and publications will be considered not less than X-category in social sciences & not less than Y-category in arts, humanities and publications in dubious research journals will not be considered.