Preliminary information indicates that "it’s unlikely" that a projectile fired into Poland was from Russia, US President Joe Biden said early Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with some world leaders during his final day at the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Biden offered his sympathies for the two people killed in the explosion.

When asked if the missile was from Russia, he said: "There is preliminary information that contests that. I don’t want to say that until we completely investigate. It’s unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia."

The suspected missile attack occurred in eastern Poland's village of Przewodow, located a few kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

The explosion occurred 500-600 meters from a primary school. The area near the explosion site is closed.

Biden also spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda and offered US support for an investigation by Poland into the reported explosion.

Meanwhile, NATO ambassadors will meet Wednesday to discuss Russian missiles landing in alliance member Poland’s territory.

The urgent meeting, which will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO headquarters in Brussels, will discuss the "tragic incident" in which two Poles were killed, according to a statement by the alliance.