The KP government is undergoing a severe financial crunch as re­ports have emerged that teachers have not been paid salaries for the past five months. This is an extremely concerning situation as these are teachers of 1,443 schools operating in double shifts in 27 dis­tricts of the province that were set up to enrol out-of-school children and reduce the burden on overcrowded educational institutions. The fact that this went on for so long raises serious questions that must be aimed at both the centre and the province.

Reports suggest that about 3,000 teachers have not been paid and that they would most likely be unable to continue their jobs if the situation persists. These teachers are working multiple jobs, while some are con­tinuing their education on the side, therefore one must appreciate the ef­fort they are putting into a cause they believe in. This also puts at risk the future of 43,000 students enrolled in the schools, in a country that is al­ready facing an education crisis.

It is quite concerning to see how this was not addressed earlier, even though the teachers held a meeting with the Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai and the secretary educa­tion about their salaries back in early September.

The federal government may also be culpable in this considering how the KP government believes that the province is facing a financial crisis because of the low payments by the federal government. It has decided to submit a petition to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to secure the prov­ince’s rights from the central government. Some reports suggest that the province has not received Rs 100 billion in funds from the centre which has forced the local government to freeze its development programme.

There needs to be better coordination between the centre and provinces regardless of who is in power. At the same time, the KP government must also answer for its lack of prioritisation and mismanagement of funds considering that not too long ago it approved projects worth Rs 157 bil­lion. How was the government planning on financing these while teachers were going unpaid? Let us not play politics at the expense of the future of our children and the bright minds that are working to bring about change.