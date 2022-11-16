Share:

PESHAWAR - United States Consulate authorities on Tuesday offered the KP government assistance in digitising the Peshawar Museum, as well as conserving the province’s cultural heritage. According to an official communique issued here, the offer was made as the American Consulate General and other officials had a thorough discussion with the KP Minister for Culture Shaukat Yousafzai and other officials about local sports and culture, the welfare of artists in the province, the protection of archaeological and heritage sites, and other issues. Besides American Consul General Panfilo Marquez, the meeting was also attended by Minister william Ostic of the Council Public Affairs, and Public Affairs Officer Monica Davis. The US representatives informed the minister that they would plan regional sporting and musical competitions, help local performers financially, and offer Fulbright Scholarships in the province. They reaffirmed their support for organising cultural events for youths and requested the KP government to give the projects funding and support in order of priority. Shaukat Yousafzai claimed that terrorism had a negative impact on the region’s entertainment industry and that many musicians had either left the country or quit their jobs.