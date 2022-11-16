Share:

LONDON - “The Wagatha Christie case has mystery, suspense and broken friendships - all the ingredients for a great drama,” says Liv Hennessy, whose West End play is based on the High Court clash. Love it or hate it, the dispute between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney captured many headlines earlier this year. It arguably offered light relief to audiences weary of hearing about war in Ukraine, Covid, the heatwave and politics. “Wagatha felt like a real water-cooler moment in the UK, which I think is quite rare now,” says playwright Hennessy, a former story producer for ITV soap opera Emmerdale. The trial was dubbed “Wagatha Christie”, a reference to both women as footballers’ wives and girlfriends (Wags), and Agatha Christie, the author famous for her whodunit mysteries. Following her 2019 Instagram sting operation, Mrs Rooney dramatically accused Mrs Vardy, on social media, of leaking private stories about her to the Sun.