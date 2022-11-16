Share:

ISLAMABAD - A weeklong series of events at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) begins today that will include group art exhibition, performance, workshops, storytelling and seminar by various artists. Theme of the week-long event is ‘Diversity and Social Harmony’ featuring traditional and contemporary arts. The artistic and culture event is jointly organized by the PNCA and Nomad Art Gallery. A seminar on Miniature Art and Demonstration by popular miniature artist Najam Kazmi is also part of the event. The seminar is aimed to elaborate cultural diversity in Pakistan and create social harmony through art.