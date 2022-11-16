Share:

RAWALPINDI - A woman and six-year-old child were killed while another man injured in an armed clash over children fighting in Datta Bhatt area of Jatli, informed sources on Tuesday. According to sources, two groups exchanged fire over fight among children in Data Bhatt area of Jatli. As a result of firing, a woman namely Shumaila Bibi (34) and a child Zulqarnain Haider (6) were killed whereas Shehbaz Akmal (34) suffered bullet injuries. The bodies and injured were moved to the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Jatli, they said. Heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene for investigation, they said. Meanwhile, sources revealed that a person namely Pervaiz Akhter alerted police on its helpline Rescue 15 that Jabir Hussain had opened fire in the area and killed his nephew Zulqarnain Haider, a woman Shumaila and injured another nephew, Shehbaz Akmal. Officials of Police Station (PS) Jatli registered a case and began investigation. However, no arrest was made so far. City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari has taken notice of the double murder case and ordered SP Saddar Division to arrest the accused immediately, said a police spokesman. He said police with help of Rescue 1122 moved bodies to hospital for postmortem and filed a case besides starting carrying out raids to arrest the accused. Meanwhile, a man resorted to intense aerial firing outside an educational institution in Jatli, swelling waves of panic among teachers and students, according to sources. However, no student or teacher was hurt in the firing incident, they said. The accused managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime. CPO Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari also has taken notice of the incident and ordered SP Saddar Division to arrest the accused, informed a police spokesman. According to sources, a verbal clash occurred between a female maid and teacher in the school in which Navid, the brother of the maid, came out of the educational institution and fired with a weapon. The police registered a case against the accused and began an investigation.