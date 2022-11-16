Share:

KARACHI - A young man was shot dead by armed robbers when he resisted snatching of his cell phone in a Korangi area on Tuesday afternoon, police and rescuers said. The Zaman Town police said that Basit Ali, 20, was killed near Dhobi Ghat in Korangi No 5. The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination. Area SHO Rizwan Patel said that the victim’s father, Dilawar, told the police that armed muggers asked his son to give them their mobile phone. However, he put up resistance upon which they shot him and rode away. The SHO said that the suspects did not take away anything from him and there was no witness to the killing. He said that the police were investigating all possible aspects of the murder