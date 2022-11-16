Share:

FAISALABAD - Zakat and Ushr Depart­ment Punjab has so far dis­tributed a sum of Rs17.83 billion among 987,000 needy families across the province during the last four years. The wealthy people should come for­ward and take part in the generous cause by paying Zakat of their wealth for the welfare of the poor, destitute and needy seg­ment of the society rather than fulfilling their reli­gious obligations. These views were expressed by District Zakat Officer Asif Shaukat at the end of an awareness walk held un­der the aegis of District Zakat and Ushr committee here on Tuesday. The walk was started from the office of district Zakat committee to Kotwali Road, partici­pated by a large number of officials and civil soci­ety. The Zakat officers met with philanthropists and businessmen of the city and briefed them about the transparent Zakat dis­tribution process. Later, the participants distrib­uted pamphlets among the people.