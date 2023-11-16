Ahmed Nael only Pakistani to reach ITF Juniors C’ship-II semis

LAHORE -Ahmed Nael Qureshi is the only Pakistani, who reached the semifinals of the boy’s singles event of the ITF Pakistan J30 World Junior Tennis Championship-II 2023 at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex here on Wednesday. Nael comfortably beat Toki Adachi of Japan 6-2 6-3. In the boys doubles event, Pakistan’s Salar Khan and M. Hamza Aasim stunned third seed compatriot pair of Hamza Roman and Ahmed Nael Qureshi 2-6, 6-4(10-4). In other boys singles quarterfinals, Kamonpanyakorn Thadapong (THA) beat Hamid Israr (PAK) 6-3,6-3; Yoshito ODA (JPN) beat Hamza Aasim (PAK) 6-1,6-2 and Zaidh Zihar (SRI) beat Asad Zaman (PAK) 6-2,6-2. In the girls singles quarterfinals, Sajidda Razick (SRI) beat Phitchayapak Srimuk (THA) 4-6,6-2,6-1; Bahar Kilic (TUR) beat Saina Jayesh Vaida (SGP) 6-2,6-2; Anastasia Melnikova (RUS) beat Madina Omarova (KAZ) 2-6,6-1,6-1 and Victoria Sedova (RUS) beat Hinata Wada (JPN) 6-0,6-0.