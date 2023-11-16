Thursday, November 16, 2023
AIOU sets Nov. 20 as last date for admissions  

APP
November 16, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set November 20, as the last date for admission in open distance learning (ODL) programmes offered in phase 2 of Autumn semester 2023. 

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood extended the last date due to the numerous applications received from interested students. Earlier, the last date was November 7, 2023, said a news release on Wednesday.

Programmes offered in this phase include Associate degree in Arts (BA General), Associate degree in Commerce (B.Com), Associate degree in Education, BS (ODL) programs, B.Ed programs, BBA, postgraduate diplomas and certificate courses. Students can apply for admission to these programmes until November 20 with late fee charges. Admission forms and prospectus of all the programs are available on the university website. 

The students can visit regional offices or call the university helpline at 051-111 112 468 for further information.

