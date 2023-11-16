Thursday, November 16, 2023
ATC grants bail to Khadija Shah, others in vehicles torching case

Our Staff Reporter
November 16, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to fashion designer Khadija Shah and others in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk during the May-9 violence in the cantonment area. The court also extended bail to co-accused Shehroze, Rubina Khan, Elahi Bukhsh, and Muhammad Ahmad, requiring each to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan presided over the proceedings and announced the verdict after arguments by both parties. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers under the Anti-Terrorism Act for torching police vehicles.

