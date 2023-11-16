Thursday, November 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Banu police repulse terror attack

Banu police repulse terror attack
Web Desk
11:59 AM | November 16, 2023
National

The Banu police have repulsed a terrorist attack on a police pick late Wednesday night.

According to a police spokesman, unknown militants stormed the Sapina police picket in Banu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with heavy weapons late at night.

The police promptly and effectively retaliated and repulsed the attack. The terrorists managed to escape while taking full advantage of the darkness.

Earlier in February, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled terrorist attack and claimed to kill seven of them in crossfire in North Waziristan.

As per details, the terrorists attacked CTD team in North Waziristan, when they were moving suspected terrorists to Bannu.

In the crossfire with the security forces, three suspects in custody and four terrorists of the banned outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were shot dead.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1700109292.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023