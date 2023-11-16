Bilawal calls for paradigm shift in politics

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday emphasised that outdated politics was the biggest hurdle in Pakistan's development.

In his public address, he also urged a shift away from decisions made in closed rooms, highlighting the need for a new political system.

Addressing a convention staged by loyal party workers, Bilawal stated that the "PPP stands as the voice of the downtrodden, advocating for the rights of the poor." He pledged the party's active participation in the upcoming elections with the goal of forming a government that serves the people.



Reflecting on the challenges faced by the poor and labourers, Bilawal expressed concern over the escalating issues of inflation, poverty and unemployment. He called for a deviation from old-style politics and the adoption of a fresh, new approach to address the critical problems faced by the nation.

Emphasising the importance of giving the youth an opportunity, Bilawal encouraged empowering the younger generation to contribute positively to solving the country's issues.

Bilawal stressed that the power lies with the people, asserting their right to choose their leaders and shape the nation's future.

In conclusion, the PPP chief underscored the significance of respecting the vote for Pakistan's growth, expressing trust in the ability of the people to overcome challenges and pave the way for progress.