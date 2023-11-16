Bruce Willis’ wife finding new hope and joy in ‘small things’

LOS ANGELES - Emma Heming Willis is opening up about being a caregiver for her husband Bruce Willis. In an essay she penned for Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper, Heming Willis writes: “In the weeks leading up to our February 2023 announcement that Bruce was living with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), I struggled with whether and how to come forward with this difficult chapter in our story.” “Yet after our family shared the news, I felt like I could breathe,” she continues. “Suddenly, I wasn’t alone anymore and I could seek the support Bruce, myself, and our family so desperately needed.” According to Johns Hopkins, “Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a common cause of dementia, is a group of disorders that occur when nerve cells in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain are lost. This causes the lobes to shrink. FTD can affect behavior, personality, language, and movement.” In her essay, Heming Willis reflected on some of the things she has learned and experienced since her husband’s diagnosis.