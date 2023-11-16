Cabinet approves Hajj policy with certain amendments

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet has approved amendments in the Hajj Policy 2024 under which children below ten years of age will also be eligible to perform Hajj. The cabinet, which met here yesterday with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in the chair, also decided to return the unavailed quota of government and private Hajj Schemes to the Saudi government. Besides, a foolproof monitoring system, as per laws of the Saudi government, will be in place to regulate financial matters of Hajj Groups organizers.

Flexibility will be allowed with regard to the condition for the Hajj Scheme pilgrims of over 80 years of age. However, the private Group Organizers will sign an agreement with the pilgrims to hire local attendants during their stay in Saudi Arabia. This very point will be included in the agreement for provision of services and Hajj Group Organizers found violating this will be fined and black listed. The Cabinet also approved reduction in hardship Hajj quota. It was decided that fifty percent of local ‘moavineen’ will comprise Pakistani students studying in Saudi universities and their appointment will be made as welfare staff. It is pertinent to mention that the Federal Cabinet, in its previous meeting, had constituted a committee to further improve the Hajj Policy 2024 and new amendments have been made in light of the recommendations of the committee. The cabinet allowed imposition of 40 percent tax on the windfall profit of banks earned during 2021 and 2022. The meeting approved inclusion of Congo, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Kyrgyzstan in the business visa list. Placing nine people on the Exit Control List and deleting 18 others from the ECL was also approved.