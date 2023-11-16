Cabinet committee okays SOE Policy

ISLAMABAD - Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises has approved revised SOE Policy. Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises. The meeting was attended by all members of the Committee as well as chairman SECP, federal secretaries, and other senior officers from the relevant ministries. As per the directions from the previous meeting of the CCoSOEs, the State-Owned Enterprises (Ownership and Management) Policy, 2023, was re-submitted to the committee for review, after incorporation of feedback received from the members of the committee. The Committee reviewed the changes incorporated in the draft, and recommended the revised policy for the approval of the Cabinet. This policy marks a crucial step towards enhancing the governance and operations of State-Owned Enterprises, aligning with the broader objectives outlined in the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023.