Cabinet committee okays SOE Policy

ISLAMABAD - Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises has approved revised SOE Policy. Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Rev­enue, and Economic Af­fairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises. The meeting was attended by all members of the Committee as well as chairman SECP, federal secretaries, and oth­er senior officers from the relevant ministries. As per the directions from the pre­vious meeting of the CCo­SOEs, the State-Owned En­terprises (Ownership and Management) Policy, 2023, was re-submitted to the committee for review, after incorporation of feedback received from the members of the committee. The Com­mittee reviewed the chang­es incorporated in the draft, and recommended the revised policy for the ap­proval of the Cabinet. This policy marks a crucial step towards enhancing the gov­ernance and operations of State-Owned Enterprises, aligning with the broader objectives outlined in the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Opera­tions) Act, 2023.