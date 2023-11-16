Monday, November 20, 2023
China launches ultra-high-speed next-gen internet backbone

Agencies
November 16, 2023
ISLAMABAD - China has launched the world’s first ultra-highspeed next-generation internet backbone with a bandwidth of 1,200G bits per second (1.2T), boasting a total transmission network of over 3,000 kilometers linking Beijing, Wuhan and Guangzhou. The Future Internet Technology Infrastructure (FITI) backbone is a major technological achievement of China’s national FITI project. The FITI backbone has been running stably and reliably, successfully passing various tests since its trial operation on July 31, Ecns reported. The FITI backbone is operated based on China’s own key technologies, such as the next-generation internet core router 1.2T ultra-high-speed IPv6 interface and the ultra-high-speed multipath aggregation, with locally made software and hardware.

