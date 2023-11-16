Thursday, November 16, 2023
CM orders prompt arrest of accused in Gujranwala murder case

Our Staff Reporter
November 16, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the tragic incident involving the murder of five individuals in Gujranwala. He promptly directed a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, expressing deep concern, issued directives to ensure the swift apprehension of the accused in the case. He emphasized the imperative of bringing those responsible for the shooting incident swiftly under the jurisdiction of the law, emphasizing the need for immediate and decisive action.

Further underscoring the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi urged that no effort should be spared in expediting justice for the grieving families of the victims.

