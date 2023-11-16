CM reviews shrines’ upgradation drive

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has instructed the prompt completion of the upgradation of shrines dedicated to Sufi saints across various districts in the province.

Stressing the significance of adhering to designated timelines, he highlighted that the renovation project aims to enhance facilities for visitors.

During a meeting chaired by CM Naqvi at his office, the progress of the shrines’ upgradation was thoroughly reviewed. The meeting was told that the ongoing revitalization efforts included Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, Bibi Pak Daman, Hazrat Baba Bullay Shah, Hazrat Shah Shams Tabriz, Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shakar, Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed, and Hazrat Jalaluddin Shah Bukhari’s shrines.

It was reported in the meeting that the refurbishment of the shrines of Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shakar, Hazrat Baba Bullay Shah, and Hazrat Shah Shams Tabriz is on track for completion by January. Simultaneously, the upgradation of the shrine dedicated to Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed is anticipated to conclude by February.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir, Chairman P&D, SMBR, secretaries of C&W & Auqaf departments, and other relevant officials.