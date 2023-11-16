DG Health Services assures help to doctors hired under AIP

PESHAWAR - A representative delegation of doctors, hired under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP), held a meeting with the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Shaukat Ali, to discuss improving healthcare services in tribal regions.

The meeting addressed issues related to the extension of doctors’ contracts and non-payment of salaries. During the discussion, Dr Shaukat Ali attentively listened to the concerns raised by the doctors and assured full cooperation for immediate solutions. He addressed the medical professionals, emphasizing that salaries are a fundamental right for every employee.

He stressed the importance of timely and complete salary disbursements, expressing confidence in resolving issues at the directorate general level and making efforts to uplift the dignity of doctors across the province. Dr. Shaukat further informed that the extension of the contractual period for AIP doctors has already been approved. Requests for the disbursement of salaries have been sent to the finance department through the respective district health offices. However, a special meeting with the Secretary of Finance has been scheduled today to discuss the release of salaries for AIP doctors. In the pursuit of prompt solutions to the issues faced by AIP doctors, Dr Shaukat emphasized the dedication of efforts to resolve their problems in light of the economic conditions of the province.