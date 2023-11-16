Dumping untreated waste in sea a criminal act: Kausar

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik on Wednesday said that untreated industrial waste is being thrown into the country’s water bodies, and warned that dumping it there is a crime.

Addressing the launching ceremony of ‘Ecological Baseline Survey Report Tharparkar (Sindh) on Wednesday, the caretaker minister for National Food Security & Research said that piles of dirt are seen in the water bodies, which is having effect on our environment, all stakeholders should take serious steps to eliminate that piles of dirt from the rivers and sea. Dumping untreated waste in sea is criminal act, he added.

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) have collaborated to launch a detailed flora and fauna study that showcases the region’s ecological treasures and highlights efforts for its conservation.

Country Representative International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, ex-Senator Javed Jabbar, Prof Z B Mirza, Botanical Expert Khairpur University Dr Muzaffar Hussain Sirohi and CEO (SECMS) Amir Iqbal also addressed the participant of the ceremony.

Talking about the smog issue in Lahore, Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik said that look what is our response to the issue, it is the closure of schools for four days.” There is need to address the root cause, instead of taking cosmetic measures, he added.

While praising the positive initiatives and keen interest of private sectors in the environment, he said that water is being contaminated in some places of Pakistan. The minister expressed his anger on certain elements for polluting the water and said, “Don’t wait for a messiah to clean this region and keep the environment clean. This is our region and we have to keep it clean from dirt and pollution.” He said that the dirt we are throwing has a negative impact somewhere in our environment, our life is badly affected by it and closure of schools due to smog is an example of it.

The minister said that socio-economic package is indispensable for livelihood in Tharparkar, botanists, zoologists and technical should effort on it. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) is an academic research platform with the help of which we can solve many problems in the environment, he maintained.

Amir Iqbal, CEO Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Thar Foundation (TF), said, “As a future-forward energy company committed to securing the country’s energy needs through indigenous resources, we acknowledge our responsible duty to contribute to the preservation of Thar’s unique ecosystems and enhancement of the community.”

He continued, “While advancing our mission to provide affordable electricity, we remain steadfast in uplifting the socio-economic region of Thar, and to this effect we have instituted a number of initiatives such as the Thar Million Trees Programme, bio-saline agriculture & aquaculture in the region for successfully growing apple berry, livestock fodder, and aloe vera while aiming to protect our vulture conservation program with IUCN, whereby over 180 active nests are being conserved for different species of endangered vultures.

Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, Country Representative IUCN Pakistan mentioned, “This intensive study has been done in the district Tharparker region to document the existing flora and fauna in the region, to analyse their distribution patterns, evaluate their susceptibility, and identify potential threats to these invaluable natural assets.”

Cheema added that the survey discovered 149 plant species in the area, including some previously unknown to the region while the survey documented a total 205 bird species, 41 mammal species, 31 reptile and amphibian species, and 1065 invertebrate species in the region.

Moreover, the documented species were also assessed against the IUCN Red List of threatened flora and fauna and found 3 birds and one plant species to be critically endangered, 2 birds and 1 plant species to be endangered, 6 birds vulnerable, 10 birds, and 1 mammal and 1 reptile to be near threatened.

The report recommends conservation programmes for critically endangered species, community- based initiatives, and the development of a comprehensive management plan for Tharparkar Desert conservation.