Dwayne Johnson confirms about filming live-action adaptation of Moana

LOS VEGAS- Dwayne The Rock Johnson has recently confirmed he will be filming live-action adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film Moana. Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Dwayne revealed, “My next project that I will be shooting is a live-action version of Moana.” To this, the host of the show said, “You’re real-life Maui.” “I am the reallife Maui. Thank you guys very much. I’m so excited about this,” added the Fast & Furious alum. Dwayne also informed Jimmy that the Hamilton director Thomas Kail will direct the upcoming project, with Lin Manuel- Miranda as a songwriter for all the original music featured in the animated movie. During the show, the Black Adam star also sang a song with the lyrics to his character’s hit song You’re Welcome from the movie. Earlier this year, Dwayne first announced about the live-action reimagining of Moana during Disney’s 2023 shareholder meeting in April. Dwayne also took to Instagram and wrote about the movie, saying, “Deeply humbled to announce we’re bringing the beautiful story of MOANA to the live action big screen!” He further said, “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace, mana and warrior strength.” “I wear our culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once in a lifetime opportunity to reunite with MAUI, inspired by the spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me,” continued the 51-year-old. Dwayne added, “We’re honoured to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story through the realm of music and dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people.” Meanwhile, the actor shared that the upcoming project is going to release in theatres on June 27, 2025.