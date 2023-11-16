Educational institutions, offices to remain closed on Saturday

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Wednesday that considering the smog situation, educational institutions, government and private offices will remain closed on Saturdays. Following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Anti-Smog, he stated during a press conference that markets will open after 3 pm every Saturday. To combat smog, the chief minister outlined several measures, including the installation of Smog Air Filter Ionizer Units at 12 locations in Lahore. Additionally, a high-powered environmental commission will be established to control smog. Immediate contact has been made with experts from Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan and Punjab University for artificial rain, and a team of Chinese experts from Beijing has been invited to Lahore for consultation. Other initiatives include a crackdown on unregistered Qingqi rickshaws after a 30-day free registration period, a ban on buying fuel bikes at the official level with a shift to electric bikes, and the establishment of an environmental lab in Punjab. Checks on sub-standard fuel are being expedited in all districts, and action is being taken against petrol pumps selling substandard petrol. To address crop residue burning, farmers will be provided with modern machinery, and a committee headed by the Chief Secretary will determine the machinery requirements. Twelve air filter ionizers will be installed in Lahore after cabinet approval, using air ionizer technology to reduce environmental pollution.