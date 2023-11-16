FBISE organizes inter-school & inter-collegiate level sports competitions

ISLAMABAD-Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(FBISE) on Wednesday organized the inter-school and inter-collegiate level sports competitions in the year 2022-23.

The students of different education directorates participated in matric and intermediate-level sports competitions separately.

On this occasion, Federal Minister of Education Madad Ali Sindhi while expressing his views as chief guest said that sports help to raise the quality of health of a nation, promote a quality lifestyle and provide a stress-free environment. He added that apart from increasing physical strength, sports play a significant role in overall personality development, character building and development of leadership skills.

Minister said that sports raise the health standard of every country.

A country with good quality will always have a good quality of life and a stress-free environment. Similarly in the long run it will reduce the burden on the health sector as well.

Chairman Federal Board Qaiser Alam said in his address that along with education, sports are also important. He further said that sports play an important role in the development of children and it is important to give full support to children. He also affirmed that the Federal Board will further support children in all kinds of sports and help them in their development. At the end of the ceremony, trophies, medals and certificates were distributed to the institutes, directorates and players who achieved outstanding performance and positions in the competitions.