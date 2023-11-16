February 8 to dawn with PPP victory: Kundi

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that the February 8 will dawn with victory of the PPP in the general elections. Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was set to tour various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, starting with Abbottabad. Kundi announced that the PPP will celebrate the founding day in Balochistan on November 30.

He raised concerns about the national assets being sold indiscriminately and questioned how the caretaker government was handling national assets. He highlighted the PPP’s efforts to implement the Charter of Democracy and accused the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) of seeking political alliances opportunistically. Kundi asserted that the people will decide whom to vote for on February 8 and criticized PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s statement in London.

“People of Pakistan will not accept this selection but demand free and fair elections. The PML-N is creating conflicts within institutions. We want impartial institutions,” he contended. He expressed concern over the silence of the Muslim Ummah regarding the injustice in Palestine. He maintained that the PPP had a clear stance on Kashmir and Palestine. Kundi emphasized the party’s commitment against terrorism, standing alongside the military and police in the current wave of terrorism. Highlighting the party’s unwavering position on the issues in Palestine, he mentioned Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to the Palestinian embassy.