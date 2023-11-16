FIA arrests notorious human trafficker in Karachi

KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Cell arrested a human smuggler from Ka­rachi’s Korangi area. Ac­cording to the FIA officials, the accused, identified as Attaul Rehman was alleg­edly engaged in the grave offense of human traf­ficking and was receiving passports under the false pretext of facilitating em­ployment opportunities abroad. The FIA disclosed that the arrested traffick­er had taken substantial sums of cash from citizens, meanwhile, during the raid, the law enforces re­covered several passports from the possession of the arrested individuals. How­ever, the FIA officials are currently conducting raids to apprehend other indi­viduals involved in this il­licit activity.