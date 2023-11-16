Thursday, November 16, 2023
Final evidence in Sarah Inam murder case presented in court

Final evidence in Sarah Inam murder case presented in court
Web Desk
7:13 PM | November 16, 2023
National

Evidence presented in the Islamabad district and sessions court in Sarah Inam's murder case trial indicates that Shahnawaz Amir, the primary accused and husband of the victim, is guilty.  

The evidence, including forensic analysis of Shahnawaz's phone with a photo of the deceased sent through WhatsApp, supports the prosecution's claim.  

Rao Abdur Rahim, the counsel for Sarah's father, pointed out discrepancies in Shahnawaz's testimony, highlighted injuries inflicted on Sarah, and emphasised the removal of the digital video recorder (DVR) at Shahnawaz's house. 

The court adjourned the hearing until Monday, Nov 20, as the prosecutor requested an additional 20 minutes to present more evidence.

Web Desk

National

