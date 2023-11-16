Floods of 2022: Pakistan’s outdated water infrastructure needs overhaul

ISLAMABAD - The floods of 2022 cannot simply be attributed to climate change, but must reckon with Pakistan’s outdated and badly designed water infrastructure including Chashma Right Bank and Kacchi Canals, a recently launched study revealed which has also demanded a proper investigation, accountability of the recurring damages due to these canals, and subsequent decommission might be the only reasonable way to get out of this mess and prevent future floods.

The research report on Floods in Pakistan: The Infrastructure and Drainage launched by National Institute of Pakistan Study, said that these structures have caused many disasters over the last decade or so because of their unsuitable location, poor design and incompatibility with their natural surroundings.

The research report is based on case studies on Left Bank Outfall Drain and Right Bank Outfall Drain in Sindh, Chashma Right Bank Canal in Damaan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, small dams across Balochistan and large dams in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The launch of report was jointly organised by the Alliance for Climate Justice and Clean Energy (ACJCE), a voluntary network of think tanks, civil society organisations, activists and academics, and its founding member organisation, Policy Research Institute for Equitable Development (PRIED).

Senator Sherry Rehman while speaking at the launch of research report here said that it looks into the causes and effects of those floods. Sherry Rehman emphasised the need for an adaptation strategy to safeguard marginalised communities from the adverse impacts of climate change.

According the report, the design flaws of the CRBC, and subsequently, the Kachhi canal built under Musharraf regime, were identified by locals during the construction of these projects. An Inspection Panel by the Asian Development Bank that invested heavily in the CRBC, pointed to severe design flaws, which increased the risk of floods in the region. The canal, which runs North-to-South on the right bank of the Indus, blocks the natural drainage pathways of the hill-torrents, which flow west to east from the mountains to the Indus River.

It is telling that the findings of the ADB and the concerns of the locals have proven to be accurate, as the recent floods, including 2022, acted exactly as predicted by the locals. The canals blocked the flood pathways, the spillways proved ineffective in draining the flood waters.

The flooded areas now see heavy silt deposits. In many areas the flood lakes burst and destroyed village settlements in their paths. The destruction was as much rain-induced as it was a design failure of modern canals.

The canals now stand defunct, unable to transport water, and have led to severe economic losses to those whose land lie in the command areas. A proper investigation, accountability of the recurring damages due to these canals, and subsequent decommission might be the only reasonable way to get out of this mess and prevent future floods in the right bank of Indus in districts Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

The dynamics of flooding in the right bank are somewhat similar to the floods in Daman and Koh-e-Sulaiman (covered in case study 2). Massive rains caused hill-torrents to drain high amounts of floodwater. Historically, these would drain to the Indus River. However, the badly designed infrastructure blocked natural drainage pathways.

The flood embankments and drainage system consists of different channels, like the FP, MNV drain, and most significantly, the Right Bank Outfall Drainage (RBOD) canal. Some of these drains have been designed to carry the hill-torrent water southward (against their eastward flow to river Indus) to protect the fields irrigated by the various canals (most significantly the rice canal diverted at Sukkur Barrage). The RBOD drain takes the excess irrigated water from the said fields to prevent problems of water logging and salinity. In short, the drainage structure is designed to protect the productive fields irrigated by the Sukkur barrage.

However, these drainage structures go against the natural flows (west to east), converge water into narrow channels that work in low-rainfall period but are not designed for massive rain events, and attempt to drain into Manchar Lake.

The inadequacy of the drainage structure led to several breaches, particularly drawing Khairpur Nathan Shah in Dadu district. They have also caused massive ecological destruction of the Manchar Lake. The Left bank of the Indus in Sindh has had severe flooding issues due to the Left- Bank Outfall Drainage (LBOD) Canal. This issue is widely known by the locals, government officials, and even the international investors such as the World Bank.

LBOD has several design issues, well documented, and beyond the scope of this report. The key issues, however, include the fact that the LBOD hinders the large natural drainage system of the lower Sindh province, carved out by both the Indus River and the Sarasvati-Hakro River. While the Hakro has now turned into a seasonal monsoon river, blocking its drainage channels has proven to be the main reason why water hasn’t drained from the Badin district for more than half a year after the floods.

Sindh’s case shows the importance of restoring natural drainage pathways, instead of focusing on drainage that protects or drains water from excess irrigation, in the shape of LBOD and RBOD. The increased construction and settlement by local population in the pathways of seasonal rivers (Puran, Hakro, etc) have also exacerbated the problem of flooding.

Since the mid-2000s, the government has invested heavily in building dams, with large dams like Mirani Dam, and several smaller dams under the 100-dams project have made Balochistan the province with the highest numbers of dams. Built to address water scarcity and offer flood protection, these dams have failed to deliver. Recent floods saw reports of damages to over a hundred dams, with about forty being completely destroyed (out of over 700 total dams in the province). This is an alarmingly high number of dams.

The lead author of the report Dr Ahsan Kamal said that flawed water infrastructure exacerbated the impacts of last year’s super floods in several parts of Pakistan. Azhar Lashary, a director of PRIED demanded that the IFIs must acknowledge their role in creating and complicating Pakistan’s climatic, energy and economic crises.

He also demanded that the IFIs must also compensate the communities affected by the projects funded by them, revoke all the loans and surcharges incurred by these projects and work for their decommissioning as well.