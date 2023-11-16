Thursday, November 16, 2023
Fog/smog likely to develop in plain areas of country:PMD

Agencies
November 16, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Fog/ smog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the morning hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold and partly cloudy in the upper parts. According to the synoptic situation, Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in northern parts. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -06 C, Skardu -04, Kalam -02 and Gupis -01C.

