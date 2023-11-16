Thursday, November 16, 2023
GCU organises anti-drugs awareness seminar

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-Government College University (GCU) organised a seminar titled ‘Anti-Drug Awareness’ to educate the students about drugs abuse, the harmful effects under auspices of anti drug and tobacco committee, the other day.
Speakers while addressing said that majority of population was based on youth who were facing so many problems including increasing trend of consuming narcotics; however, collective efforts were needed to eliminate the menace.
Committee convener Dr Makhdoom Roshan Siddiqui, members Dr Sheeba and Dr Adnan Malik also spoke on the occasion.
Dr Roshan Siddiqui said, “Small evil always breeds big evil and drug abuse was also an evil; however, it can be controlled through collective efforts.”

