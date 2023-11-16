GCU to host National Basketball C’ship  from 20th 

LAHORE - The National Basketball Championship for Men 2023 will take place from November 20 to 24 here at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore under the umbrella of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF). Khalid Bashir, PBBF Secretary General, on Wednesday said that top eight teams from around the country will be in action in the national men’s basketball championship being organised by Punjab Basketball Association and all arrangements have been completed for the five-day championship. He said top eight teams are divided into two groups as Pool A comprises defending champions Pakistan Army, Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Faisalabad while Pool B consists of Pakistan Wapda, Lahore, Pakistan Navy and Islamabad. Khalid Bashir said that four matches will be played every day during pool round matches in the championship as well as the top two teams of each group will qualify for the knockout round. The semifinals will be played on November 23 while the final on November 24. The opening match of the championship will be played on Nov 20 between the defending champions Pakistan Army and Faisalabad, while Wapda and Islamabad, POF and PAF, Lahore and Navy will compete on the first day of the event.