Saturday, November 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rate up by Rs2,000 per tola

Gold rate up by Rs2,000 per tola
APP
November 16, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,000 and was sold at Rs214,800 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs212,800 on last trad­ing day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,714 to Rs184,156 from Rs182,442 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs168,810 from Rs167,238, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs2,580 and 2,211.93 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $23 to $1988 from $1,965, the Association reported.

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1700206766.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023