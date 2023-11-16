Gold rate up by Rs2,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,000 and was sold at Rs214,800 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs212,800 on last trad­ing day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,714 to Rs184,156 from Rs182,442 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs168,810 from Rs167,238, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs2,580 and 2,211.93 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $23 to $1988 from $1,965, the Association reported.