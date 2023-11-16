Govt allows slight cut in oil prices

ISLAMABAD - The Caretaker government has announced a reduction of Rs2.04/litre in the price of petrol and Rs 6.47/litre in the price of High Speed Diesel for the next fortnightly of November.

The prices of Kerosene Oil (SKO) and Light Diesel Oil(LDO) have also been decreased by Rs 6.05 per litre and Rs 9.01 per litre respectively, for the second fortnightly of November (November 16 to November 30).

The government has decided to revise the prices of Petroleum Products for the fortnight starting from November 16, 2023, as recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), said a statement issued by the Finance Division.

Following the reduction of Rs 2.04/litre, the price of Petrol will come down to Rs 281.34/litre from Rs 283.38/litre, HSD with the reduction of Rs 6.47/litre will go down to Rs296.71/litre from the existing Rs303.18/litre. Similalry, Kerosene oil after a decrease of Rs 6.05/litre will reduce to Rs 204.98/ litre from the existing Rs 211.03/litre, while Kerosene oil will go down to Rs 180.45/litre from Rs 189.46/litre following a reduction of Rs 9.01/litre. It is worth to note here that for the previous fortnightly, the caretaker government had maintained the prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel. However, the prices of Kerosene Oil (SKO) and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) have been decreased by Rs 3.82 per litre and Rs 3.40 per litre respectively, for the first fortnightly of November (November 1, to November 15).

During the first fortnightly of November, the price of crude oil in international market has gone down by almost 3 percent, while Pakistani rupee has also depreciated by almost 2.27 percent against the US dollar during this time. Since assuming the power the caretaker government had thrice increased the prices of petroleum products, three times reduced it and keeps it unchanged for one time. The three hikes by the interim government in the prices of petroleum products had increased the price of petrol by Rs 58.43/litre in the price of Petrol and HSD by Rs 55.78/litre.