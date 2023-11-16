Govt trying to enhance exports upto $36b: Commerce Minister

Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industries Dr. Gohar Ejaz has said that the government is running the country’s industries at 100% productivity and trying to enhance the exports upto 36 billion dollars.

Addressing the session of Margalla Dialogue on “Economic frontiers and entrepreneurial vision,” the Minister said that now the remittances in the country are 22 billion and exports are 27 billion dollars and the country’s needs to increase regional trade for economic development.

The Minister said that it’s time for Pakistan to stress on exports, and stop paying for deficits accumulated for faulty policies.