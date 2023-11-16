Thursday, November 16, 2023
IGHDS to observe World Toilet Day on Nov 19

STAFF REPORT
November 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Health Department, Education Department, and PPHI jointly commemorated World Toilet Day to be observed on November 19. The United Nations has designated November 19 as World Toilet Day, urging changes in both behaviour and policy on issues ranging from enhancing water management to ending open-air defecation. The basic purpose of observing this day is to raise awareness for accessing proper sanitation and advocate for safe toilets, and forging effective partnerships for the purpose. The event would be attended by a large number of people including students, teachers, representatives from the development sector, vice-chancellors, and other members of civil society.

STAFF REPORT

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1700020595.jpg

