IHC rejects plea for contempt case against Nawaz

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. A single bench of IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition moved by a lawyer Adnan Iqbal Advocate and disposed of the same “for non prosecution.”

The petitioner claimed in the petition that the respondent has been scandalizing the courts by uttering, issuing and broadcasting such statements ridiculing the judiciary. “Such instances not only bring the courts into hatred, ridicule and contempt but the break the trust of the nation on one of the pillars of the state which is likely to cause riots and turmoil”, the petitioner added.

Adnan said that after Supreme Court announced its verdict in Panama case on July 28, 2017, the respondent was issuing statements in violation of the contempt of court ordinance 2003.

He contended that the respondent has been issuing statements which were televised on national media. In Kot Momin public meeting on January 6, Nawaz Sharif while addressing to Supreme Court said, “this is referendum against your decision, come and see your decision rejected by the nation.” He further requested that the respondent may be refrained from issuing such statements tend to bring hatred, ridicule and contempt for the judiciary.